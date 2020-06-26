11-year-old Regina girl tie-dyeing to raise money for research into little sister's rare disease

This is a feature in the Good News Saskatchewan series. You can see all the stories at cbc.ca/lovesk.

A quarantine craft has turned into a Regina girl learning how to run a business.

Callie Tomilin, 11, got a simple tie-dye kit from her grandparents. She was hooked immediately and discovered she had a passion for combining colours.

"It's really fun," Tomilin said. "I tie-dyed in my room on FaceTime with my friend for the first time because I didn't know how to do it."

Now Tomilin has been showing other people how to tie-die and is offering to tie-dye clothes for others at $10 each.

Callie Tomilin and her mother Danielle hold supplies for Callie's tie-dye project. Danielle said she will be making Callie do all the bookkeeping to teach her how to run a business. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

"My favourite colours to use … are usually light colours like pink, blue, purple, yellow because they're super bright and pretty," Tomilin said.

Tomilin's mother Danielle said tie-dying has been a great creative outlet.

"Callie is extremely crafty. She loves to paint — like this kid has a craft on a goal on the go all the time," she said.

At first, Danielle was concerned about dye getting everywhere, but she made it clear Callie had to go outside or in the playroom. However, Danielle said she couldn't believe the talent her daughter had and suggested Danielle should share her creativity.

Callie Tomilin says lighter clothes dye the best but sometimes it is possible to dye darker clothing. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Callie's grandparents and aunt gave her funds to get her business started. The entire project has been a learning experience, Danielle said, and taught money management.

"Because $2 goes to supplies, $2 goes to her, $6 goes to the charity," Tomilin said. "I fully intend on making her do the bookkeeping on that."

Callie Tomilin said she likes to mix colours and see the dye combinations on her work. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Callie's three-year-old sister Mila has Joubert Syndrome. The majority of Callie's profits is donated toward Joubert research.

"I'm raising money to give it to the charity so that scientists can research more about [it] because it's super rare and it's genetic."

Danielle said not much is known about the syndrome as it was only discovered around 2017. Children can experience delays in gross motor milestones, a lack of muscle control, abnormal breathing patterns, and abnormal eye and tongue movements.

Callie Tomilin said her favourite clothes to dye are for her little sister Mila. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

It's been a whirlwind since Mila's diagnosis, Danielle said. She hopes to work to make sure Mila has the best possible life. Danielle said she was proud of Callie donating money and hopes more people do little acts of good themselves.

Callie said she loves her little sister and tie-dyeing for her is the best.

"My favourite thing to tie-dye is my little sister's clothes," she said. "Then she gets to wear them."

Callie Tomilin says she likes to use bright colours when she does her tie-dye projects but she can do custom colours for people's orders. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Callie said people have been supportive in placing orders since she first posted about her project.

"It feels really good. You just feel like comforted and happy that everybody supports you," Callie said. "I hope I'm tie-dyeing forever."