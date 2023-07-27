Thursday morning fire destroys 1 tent at homeless encampment at Regina city hall

A Thursday morning fire at the homeless encampment at Regina city hall destroyed one tent.

Regina Fire and Protective Services says firefighters were able to get to the scene in about three minutes and extinguished the fire quickly.

The fire department is reporting no injuries from the incident.

The burned tent was located right next to the Regina city hall building. There is no apparent damage to the building itself, but there was damage to a nearby tree.

Regina city council is holding a rare special council meeting Thursday as it attempts to give direction to city administration on what to do about the homeless encampment outside city hall.

Since being established on June 15, the encampment outside city hall peaked at 83 tents on July 25, according to a report being presented to city council.

The number of residents at the camp fluctuates daily and hourly.

During the past two weeks, the city's count has ranged from 30 to 76 people.

The report also highlights 20 suspected drug overdoses at the camp — one of which was fatal.

A vigil was held earlier this week for the woman who died, Elisa Tuckanow. The 27-year-old mother of four is being remembered for her love of beading.