Thunderstorms rolling through Saskatchewan Saturday

Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms in Saskatchewan.

The weather agency says the storms are bringing very strong wind gusts, up to toonie-sized hail and torrential rain.

Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches are in effect for the majority of the province including the cities of Saskatoon and Regina.

According to radar, about 50 millimetres of rain fell within in an hour in the Moose Jaw and Watrous area. Storm spotters have also reported quarter-sized hail.

The wind is gusting up to 70 km/h in Saskatoon.

The thunderstorms are moving northeast at up to 40 km/h.

Residents are being urged to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

The storms are expected to continue into the evening and dissipate Saturday night.

For updated information on all Saskatchewan alerts, visit the Environment Canada website.