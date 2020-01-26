Regina police investigating three deaths in two days

Regina police are investigating the city's third death in two days after a man was found unresponsive in the 1200 block of Rae Street on Saturday night.

At around 7:30 p.m. CST police were called for a report of a gunshot and an injured person in the area, according to a police news release.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the unresponsive man outside of a home.

Paramedics attended the scene and declared the man dead.

Officers are maintaining the scene and have requested additional resources, including Saskatchewan Coroner Services.

The first death being investigating by Regina Police Service took place on Friday morning, when police found a man critically injured in the 500 block of Wascana Street around 1:30 a.m.

Police and paramedics tried to save the man, but he was pronounced dead at around 1:40 a.m.

Then, later on Friday afternoon at around 1:30 p.m, police officers were called to the 4400 block of Dewdney Avenue.

He was taken into hospital, but would die hours later.

Police didn't release the name of the individuals in any of the deaths and all of the investigations are still ongoing.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to contact Regina police, or Crime Stoppers to report the information anonymously.

