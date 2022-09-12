3 people charged after gunfire in Lloydminster led to emergency alert on Sept. 6

Police say three people have been charged after incidents that resulted in an emergency alert on Sept. 6.

The suspects are believed to be behind a pair of shootings. Shots were fired at a home in Lloydminster last Tuesday morning at around 2:45 a.m. CST, prompting a Saskatchewan-wide alert.

RCMP said at the time they believed a black Mustang was involved.

The car was then seen at a home in the RM of Brittania about an hour later. RCMP said the homeowner came to the door and faced gunfire, but the bullets hit the house.

Police said they caught up to the vehicle and stopped it using a spike belt. They say five people were arrested, but two were released without charges.

A 24-year old woman, a 19-year old woman and a 15-year-old boy are all charged with flight from police, obstruction and possession of stolen property.