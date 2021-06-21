Three charged with murder of Regina man in city's 6th homicide of 2021
Robert Henry Fuchs died in a Regina hospital Friday
Two men and a woman have been charged with murder in the death of a 52-year-old man in Regina.
Robert Henry Fuchs, originally from Carnduff, died in hospital on Friday.
The Regina Police Service says officers were dispatched to Pasqua Hospital shortly after midnight following a report of an injured man.
After Fuchs was pronounced dead, police began a homicide investigation that led them to a home on the 1300 block of Garnet Street.
Marley Dawn McArthur, 35, Richard William Snyder, 36, and Anthony Allan Rus, 24, are all accused of second-degree murder.
McArthur and Snyder are also charged with breach of undertaking. Rus is charged with breach of recognizance.
All three were set to make their first court appearance Monday morning.
This is the sixth homicide in Regina so far this year.
Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?