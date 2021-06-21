Three charged with murder of Regina man in city's 6th homicide of 2021

Two men and a woman have been charged with murder in the death of a 52-year-old man in Regina.

Robert Henry Fuchs, originally from Carnduff, died in hospital on Friday.

The Regina Police Service says officers were dispatched to Pasqua Hospital shortly after midnight following a report of an injured man.

After Fuchs was pronounced dead, police began a homicide investigation that led them to a home on the 1300 block of Garnet Street.

Marley Dawn McArthur, 35, Richard William Snyder, 36, and Anthony Allan Rus, 24, are all accused of second-degree murder.

McArthur and Snyder are also charged with breach of undertaking. Rus is charged with breach of recognizance.

All three were set to make their first court appearance Monday morning.

This is the sixth homicide in Regina so far this year.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.