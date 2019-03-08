Regina teen charged with demanding nude photos from high school girl, making threats

A Regina high school student's complaints about threatening social media messages have resulted in a 17-year-old male getting charged with extortion and uttering threats.

Regina Police said the student told authorities about the messages on Monday. The anonymous messenger was asking her to send nude photos and, when she refused, threatened to harm others at her school.

The messenger made threats about school shootings and bombs.

Police investigated and arrested the teen. He'll make his first appearance to answer to the charges in Provincial Youth Court on April 23.