Threat against Central High School not connected to Moose Jaw, but U.S. school

Confusion around a threat of a potential school shooting travelled all the way from the United States to Moose Jaw, Sask.

On Saturday afternoon, Saskatchewan officers received a complaint of a threat in regard to a school shooting that was supposed to take place at what was referred to as "Central High School," according to Moose Jaw Police Service.

Moose Jaw has a school called Central Collegiate.

The threat was allegedly circulated via the messaging app Snapchat.

Officers in Moose Jaw began an investigation and found out that the threat originated out of St. Joseph, Mo., in the United States.

Moose Jaw police said they made contact with the St. Joseph Police Department and confirmed the details of the threat in St. Joseph and that it did originate from that U.S. jurisdiction, which has a Central High School.

Officers in St. Joseph have already arrested three youth in relation to the threat, according to police.

At least one other community besides Moose Jaw seems to have been affected by the threats from St. Joseph, according to a tweet from the Pueblo Police Dept. in Colo., U.S.

THREATS TO CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL <br><br>The Pueblo Police Department has been investigating social media posts concerning threats to Central High School. As a result of this investigation, detectives determined the specific threat originated in the city of St. Joseph, Missouri. —@PuebloPolice1

Moose Jaw Police Service said they take these threats very seriously and thank the public for reporting the incident.