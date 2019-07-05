State funeral to be held in Saskatoon for 22nd Lt.-Gov. W. Thomas Molloy

A state funeral will be held July 13 in Saskatoon for the province's 22nd lieutenant-governor.

W. Thomas Molloy died July 2, 2019. He was 78.

Molloy was installed on Mar. 21, 2018 but a year later in May 2019, the province announced Molloy would step away from his duties to undergo pancreatic cancer treatment.

The public is invited to attend the service, which will be held at Merlis Belsher Place at 1 p.m. CST.

People can also sign condolence books which are at the Legislative Building or Government House in Regina and City Hall in Saskatoon.

Molloy was a lawyer, author and former chancellor of the University of Saskatchewan. He also helped negotiate the Nisga'a Treaty, the first formal treaty signed by a First Nation in British Columbia.

He was invested into the Order of Canada as an officer in 1996 and received the Saskatchewan Order of Merit in 2012.

He received the 2018 Ramon John Hnatyshyn Award for Law from the Canadian Bar Association.

Flags on all provincial government buildings will be at half-mast until sunset on the day of Molloy's memorial service.