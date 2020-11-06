Thom Collegiate in Regina closed after multiple students test positive for COVID-19

Thom Collegiate in Regina is closed after multiple students were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Regina Public Schools says the high school has cancelled all in-person classes until Monday, Nov. 16.

The school division did not say how many students have tested positive. But it does say there are new and recent cases.

Students who are considered close contacts will be called by Public Health.

The school division says remote learning for Thom Collegiate students will begin on Monday.

There were 13 new COVID-19 cases announced for Regina on Thursday. Saskatchewan has now hit triple digits with 129 cases provincewide — the highest climb in daily cases in Saskatchewan since the beginning of the pandemic.