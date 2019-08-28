'Tough to see': Past Thom Collegiate players disappointed Regina school won't field football team this fall

Some of the past players in Thom Collegiate's football program who went on to professional football careers say they're sad to hear the Regina high school won't field a team for the upcoming fall football season.

Football Canada recommends high schools have 24 players on their roster for safety reasons. Regina's Thom Collegiate did not have enough players interested in the spring 2018-19 session, and once again doesn't have enough for fall of the 2019-20 school year.

Some students studying at the Regina high school are instead playing with the Winston Knoll Collegiate Wolverines.

Through the program's storied past, stars have been born, and some of them said they're sad to hear the school won't field a team this year.

"That hurts a little bit, but it's tough to see," said Dan Clark, a Thom Collegiate alum who is now an offensive lineman with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

"The program where you fell in love with football — you want to see it succeed for a very long time."

Clark said high school football taught him resilience and by the time he had reached Grade 12, he had learned that his coaches cared about him.

Saskatchewan Roughriders centre Dan Clark is among past Thom Collegiate players who said he's sad the school won't have a football team this season. (Peter Mills/CBC)

Former Roughrider CEO and president Jim Hopson is also part of Thom Collegiate's football history. He said participating in football at the school taught him a lot about life, hard work and dedication. Without the Thom football program, he said, he would not be who he is today.

"Having spent 30 years in education I know that programs come and programs go," Hopson said. "I'm hopeful, though, that it's a hiatus, it's not the end of a great program, and at some point in the future it can come back."

For him, the biggest blow is the loss of an extracurricular activity for youth. Good schools have good extracurricular programs, Hopson said, and he's seen a correlation between strong student involvement and student success.

Safety concerns may be responsible

Len Antonini, executive director of Regina Minor Football, said he's seen a slight decline in the number of youth enrolling in tackle football.

He estimated there are about 1,250 players registered in the league for this year's season, and said Regina Minor Football has taken a few players from Thom Collegiate's football program.

Antonini said he thinks some misunderstanding around player safety could be behind some of the waning interest in football.

"Everybody thinks that tackle football is a game where you're banging heads all the time and getting concussions, and it absolutely isn't," Antonini said.

He said the game has evolved and is now safer than it has ever been.

Regina Minor Football coaches and players alike attend courses and learn about safe contact, he said.

As well, he said, the league uses the best available safety equipment, paramedics are on hand during games, and players who may have experienced a hit to the head can be removed at any point. Players who show any signs of a concussion are removed from play immediately, Antonini said.

Regina Minor Football executive director Len Antonini says high school football has evolved, and the game is now safer than it has ever been. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

While he could only speculate about why students don't want to participate in Thom's football program, he said it could have to do with a revolving door of coaches at the high school level.

"Whether it's football, basketball, drama or music, I think a consistent coach at a school would help, and I don't know if they're doing that," Antonini said.

Participation decreasing in last decade

Aaron Anderson, commissioner of the Regina High School Athletic Association, said he was unaware of any other program facing the same problem as Thom Collegiate.

Anderson said the number of students participating in football across all schools the association represents has decreased in the last decade, but some schools have maintained or increased their numbers over that period.

"Each school administrative team, coaches and athletic directors spend countless hours fostering high school student athletics as a whole, not just football," Anderson said in an emailed statement.

"It takes hard work on the part of our coaches and athletic directors to run camps, meetings, registrations, etc. They do an incredible job every year."