'This was a cold, calculated and brutal act': Closing arguments presented at Regina 1st-degree murder trial

Crown prosecutor Adam Breker told a jury​ in Regina's Court of Queen's Bench Monday that the actions of Colinda Lee Hotomani and Gregory James Wolfe were violent and calculated.

Hotomani, 36, and Wolfe, 26, are charged with first-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Ryan Sugar. Hotomani and Wolfe's lawyers have asked for an acquittal and for a verdict of manslaughter, respectively. ​Lawyers gave their closing remarks Monday.

Sugar's body was found at 1555 McTavish Street in Regina on Oct. 11, 2016 — one week after an intense fire collapsed the roof.

Jessica Pangman​, 29, was the tenant at the residence and is Hotomani's niece. She's ​also charged in the death, ​but ​testified as a Crown witness at this trial.

Prosecutor Adam Breker told the jury Monday that killing Sugar was, "the only intent [the two accused] could have had."

"This was a cold, calculated and brutal act and its aim was achieved," Breker said. ​

He suggested the jury would have to answer four questions to determine guilt: Was Sugar killed by smoke on the night in question? Did the accused intentionally set the fire? Did they set the fire with the intent of killing Sugar? Did this occur while Sugar was confined against his will?

He said he was confident they would find each answer to be yes.

Ryan Sugar's body was found in a burned out home in Regina on Oct. 11, 2016, about one week after the residence was ravaged by flames. (Facebook)

Court heard the three accused passed out after partying with Sugar at the home before the fire​.

Hotomani allegedly came to and thought Sugar had sexually assaulted her and Pangman.

Breker described an atmosphere of ​escalating anger, panic and violence. He said Hotomani and Wolfe assaulted Sugar with a bladed weapon, a bottle and their hands.

"Imagine the brutality," he said. "Mr. Sugar ended up backed into that tiny bathroom, pleading for his life."

Breker suggested Hotomani helped Wolfe light the fire using what another witness described as a lice treatment substance for fuel.

A large television was moved in front of the bathroom door, he said.

Breker argued only one version of events had been presented at the trial and that it was coroborated by physical evidence and witness testimony from more than 20 people.

Defence lawyer asks for manslaughter

Wolfe's defence lawyer Mervyn Shaw asked the jury to find his client guilty of manslaughter.

"I am not here to pull rabbits out of hats," he said.

He didn't dispute most of the evidence but asked the jury to consider the extent of his client's involvement.

Shaw also questioned why Pangman wasn't also in the prisoner's box. Pangman previously said she thought she had been raped by Sugar.

"She's the one with the anger, she's the one who wanted to punish Mr. Sugar," he said. He suggested her reaction was the catalyst of the violence.

He described another witness — who implicated his client and cannot be named because of a publication ban — as a "liar, a thief, a con-man, a deceiver." He called him a friend of Sugar's who may want to avenge his death through damning testimony.

He also suggested that witness, who is currently serving a prison sentence for selling drugs, used Sugar's death as a "get-out-of-jail free card."

Hotomani's lawyer suggests a second fire

Hotomani's lawyer Greg Wilson said the jury should find her not guilty, offering a different narrative.

"I'm suggesting to you that there was a second fire," he said.

He told the jury Hotomani woke up to Sugar in her bed touching her without consent. She then allegedly found Pangman "naked in her bed and assumes the worst has happened."

He didn't deny she played a role in the assault on Sugar.

But Wilson suggested Hotomani helped Wolfe attempt to light a cushion on fire in the hall. He suggested she thought that attempt was unsuccessful.

"There had to have been something else that happened," he said.

"Colinda Hotomani is no Saint. She's no angel. She did some bad things that night. What she did not do is kill Ryan Sugar."

He suggested Wolfe lit a second fire after Hotomani left.

The trial is in its fourth week. Justice Janet McMurtry began delivering her instructions to the jury on Monday afternoon and will continue Tuesday.