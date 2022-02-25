3rd person charged in Regina's Greenberg Park homicide

A third person has been charged in the death of a Prince Albert man in a Regina park last December.

The body of Harvey Beatty, 22, was located in Greenberg Park, which is in the 1900 block of Broder Street, on Dec. 16.

At that point, Regina police said they had limited information and it didn't look like a crime scene.

After further investigation, police arrested two people late last month in connection to Beatty's death and deemed it a homicide.

Aaron Alexon, 41, and Toni Manitopyes, 30, were charged with second-degree murder.

Now, about a month later, Natrone Moran, 24, has been arrested and charged with the same offence.

Moran made his first appearance in provincial court on Thursday.