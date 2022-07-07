3rd person charged with murder in death of man found after Regina house fire
Victim's body was discovered in house after fire on Dec. 16, 2021
Another person has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of 24-year-old Morgan Blind, who was found dead in Regina on Dec. 16, 2021.
Firefighters found Blind's body while attending a fire on the 1400 block of Cameron Street. His death was declared a homicide not long after.
On Thursday, Regina police said in a news release that Dakota Clifford George Blondeau, 31, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to Blind's death. He appeared in court for the first time on July 7, 2022, and is the third person facing a first-degree charge for this alleged killing.
About one week after the body was found, 37-year-old Percy Pascal was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Blind's death. He was also charged with possession of a gun and failure to comply with a condition of an undertaking.
Earlier this year in May, police said 36-year-old Nigel Cheslock had also been charged with first-degree murder in connection with this case.
Regina Police Service said Blondeau was arrested Thursday "with the assistance of patrol and canine."