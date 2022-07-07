3rd person charged with murder in death of man found after Regina house fire

Another person has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of 24-year-old Morgan Blind, who was found dead in Regina on Dec. 16, 2021.

Firefighters found Blind's body while attending a fire on the 1400 block of Cameron Street. His death was declared a homicide not long after.

On Thursday, Regina police said in a news release that Dakota Clifford George Blondeau, 31, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to Blind's death. He appeared in court for the first time on July 7, 2022, and is the third person facing a first-degree charge for this alleged killing.

About one week after the body was found, 37-year-old Percy Pascal was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Blind's death. He was also charged with possession of a gun and failure to comply with a condition of an undertaking.

Earlier this year in May, police said 36-year-old Nigel Cheslock had also been charged with first-degree murder in connection with this case.

Regina Police Service said Blondeau was arrested Thursday "with the assistance of patrol and canine."