Saskatchewan

3rd man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Regina homicide

A third Regina man has now been charged with second-degree murder in the city’s third homicide of 2021.

Jordan Cyr is now charged along with Charles Taypotat and Richard Crane in killing of Justin Robert Delorme

CBC News ·
Police were on scene investigating an adult man’s death on the 1000 block of Garnet Street on Sunday morning. Three men have now been charged in connection with the death of Justin Robert Delorme, 32. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

Jordan Ivan Cyr, 32, is now charged along with Charles Wayne Taypotat and Richard Crane in the killing of 32-year-old Justin Robert Delorme, Regina police said Wednesday.

The three men are accused of killing Delorme in an incident over the weekend.

Around 6:30 a.m Sunday, police found Delorme injured in a house on the 1000 block of Garnet Street. 

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police also found a second man, who had been shot, at the same house. 

Both Crane and Cyr have also been charged with attempted murder using a gun in connection with that shooting. 

All three men accused have now made their first court appearances on the charges.

