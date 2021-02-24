3rd man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Regina homicide

A third Regina man has now been charged with second-degree murder in the city's third homicide of 2021.

Jordan Ivan Cyr, 32, is now charged along with Charles Wayne Taypotat and Richard Crane in the killing of 32-year-old Justin Robert Delorme, Regina police said Wednesday.

The three men are accused of killing Delorme in an incident over the weekend.

Around 6:30 a.m Sunday, police found Delorme injured in a house on the 1000 block of Garnet Street.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police also found a second man, who had been shot, at the same house.

Both Crane and Cyr have also been charged with attempted murder using a gun in connection with that shooting.

All three men accused have now made their first court appearances on the charges.