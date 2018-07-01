What to do on Canada Day in Regina

Activities and events abound in and around Regina on Canada Day. Whether you're staying in the city or travelling farther afield, you're sure to find something you'll enjoy on Sunday.

Wascana Park

The fun at Wascana Park kicks off bright and early with the Fun Run and Walk at 8 a.m., followed by a pancake breakfast at 8:30.

Starting at noon there will be music at the mainstage and from 1 p.m. on there will be performers at the children's stage, face painting, sports events, and more.

The Plywood Cup race across the lake is at 1:30 p.m., and Western Canada's Strongest Man competition runs from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and includes keg tosses, car deadlifts and truck pulls.

Fireworks are at 10:30 p.m.

Government House

Activities at Government House start shortly after 1 p.m. with the Regina Riot band playing.

Later in the afternoon, KAOS Dogsports has a demonstration with some furry performers, Disney princesses will be on site and hoop dancer Terrance Littletent will be performing.

A Saskatchewan Science Centre show and the Montreal band Les Barricades round out the afternoon.

RCMP Heritage Centre

It's half-price admission all day at the RCMP Heritage Centre and you can sign up for driving tours of the RCMP Depot Division.

You can get your sweat on with "family basic training" starting at 2 p.m. and then pig out at the by-donation barbecue at 3 p.m.

The sunset retreat ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m. With marching band music and rifle and cannon exercises, the ceremony showcases RCMP cadets in period dress performing traditional military movements.

Day trips

The Western Development Museum in Moose Jaw will have old-fashioned ice cream making, crafts, a photo scavenger hunt and viewings of National Film Board shorts.

Mossbank, Lumsden Beach, Buffalo Pound Provincial Park and Echo Valley Provincial Park all have Canada Day events going on if you're looking to escape the busy city.