'They're just stunning': Snowy Owls return to Regina area for winter

The snow seems to be flying in the Regina area after several Snowy Owls have been spotted in areas around the city.

Bird watchers and photographers have spotted the owls resting and flying in areas south of Regina.

The visit comes as no surprise to Regina's bird community. The owls breed north of the Arctic Circle on tundra and migrate south during this time of year where many of them end up in rural areas around Regina.

The owls can be easier to spot when there's a lack of snow on the ground. (Submitted by John Criton )

Curator of Vertebrate Zoology at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum, Ryan Fisher, says the birds usually stay out of the city and tend to favour the southern parts of the area where there are fewer trees.

"No one really knows why but my theory is that it looks a lot like the arctic tundra," Fisher said. "There aren't a lot of trees, there's nice short grass, there's probably lots of small mammals — mice and voles running around."

Fisher said the Regina area is one of many places below the treeline where the birds can be spotted spreading their wings during winter.

He said the lack of snow can make it easier to spot the white birds and it has resulted in a lot of excitement for people who enjoy seeing them.

"They're majestic creatures, I mean they're just stunning," said wildlife and nature photographer Cathy Wall.

Cathy Wall says the Snowy Owl is one of her favorite birds to photograph. Wall said she is looking forward to seeing them around the Regina area again this winter. (Submitted by Cathy Wall)

Wall said she first photographed the Snowy Owls in 2022. She said it's one of her favourite birds to capture on camera and was eager to take additional photos this year during their short visit.

"It's not like the Black-Capped Chickadee that's here all year round and you can go out and photograph anytime," she said. "It's great to capture them if you can while they're here and you just get such amazing, beautiful photos."

Fisher said people are often excited to see the owls due to them being a bird of prey.

"You're kind of seeing an animal that's at the top of the food chain for this particular area," he said.

Fisher said it's unknown whether recent warm temperatures will affect their migration this year, but says their presence in the province is usually consistent every year.

