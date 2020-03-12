There will be no spring election amid COVID-19 concerns, Sask. premier says

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says there will be no spring election amid concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We will remain focused on providing a strong, stable government and addressing the health and economic challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic," Moe said in a statement.

There had been wide speculation that Moe would call an election for April instead of this fall.

Opposition Leader Ryan Meili has also called on the government to delay next week's budget because of the economic turmoil and health crisis caused by the coronavirus.

So far there have been no confirmed cases of the virus in Saskatchewan.