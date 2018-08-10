Suspect breaks into Sask. RCMP vehicle, steals firearm and ammunition

Saskatoon police are investigating the theft of RCMP-issued firearm and ammunition, which was stolen from inside an unmarked police vehicle.

RCMP says it is conducting an internal review following the incident.

Saskatoon police issued a surveillance image of the person suspected of breaking into an RCMP unmarked vehicle. (Submitted by Saskatoon Police Service) The theft was discovered at 8 a.m. CST on Thursday. The RCMP vehicle had been parked at a hotel parkade in downtown Saskatoon and had been broken into sometime overnight.

RCMP said the firearm is a nine-millimetre Smith & Wesson 5946, serial number BDX1238, silver in colour with a black grip and with an RCMP image etched on the side. Police warned people not to handle the firearm, but to call 911 immediately if it is found.

Saskatoon police said members from its patrol, as well as its guns and gangs unit, had been assigned to the investigation.

An image of the suspect was captured on a surveillance camera. Saskatoon police described the suspect as being in his 50s or 60s, with dark, greying hair that is longer on the sides and balding on top. The suspect was wearing a black T-shirt with white printing on the front, and a beige or brown sweater at the time of the theft.

Anyone who has information on the investigation or on the suspect is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.