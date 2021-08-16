Person wanted in connection to robbery, vehicle theft arrested in Prince Albert

A manhunt in the Prince Albert area is over.

RCMP have a man wanted in connection with several crimes in custody.

Glen Frederick Halkett was charged in relation to an assault with a firearm on Little Red River First Nation earlier this month. The RCMP described him as armed and dangerous when asking for the public's help locating him earlier this month.

Halkett, a 25-year-old from Sturgeon Lake First Nation, was located in Prince Albert Monday morning and was arrested by city police.

RCMP allege that Halkett assaulted someone, then was involved in the theft of a white truck involving a firearm in the RM of Buckland on Aug. 11.

Officers tracked down the vehicle but weren't able to pull it over. Halkett was later one of two suspects that RCMP said may have been travelling on foot in the area.