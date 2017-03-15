'The whole investigative system of Regina city police has failed': Lawyer of Nadine Machiskinic's family

In a scathing 22 page report, the RCMP says the Regina Police Service (RPS) failed to meet "the standards of a professional, sudden death investigation" after reviewing the RPS's probe of the death of Nadine Machiskinic.

The report makes the family's lawyer Tony Merchant conclude "the whole investigative system of Regina city police has failed."

On January 10, 2015, the 29-year-old mother-of-four plunged to her death down a laundry chute in Regina's Delta Hotel.

The RCMP says the RPS failed to follow many standard "major case management" procedures, failed to follow-up on key lines of evidence in a timely way, and "accountability mechanisms were also deemed to be lacking and seen as detrimental to the investigation."

The review was requested by Regina Police Chief Evan Bray in 2017 in light of a growing controversy about the RPS investigation of Machiskinic's death. The police service received the report in early 2018 and only released it now because someone had asked for it through an access to information request.

If their investigations are this bad then we're in terrible trouble. - Tony Merchant - Lawyer for Nadine Machiskinic's family

The RCMP's investigators reviewed all of the documentation on the Machiskinic file which they admit has limitations because the RPS investigators "efforts likely surpassed what was demonstrated through documentation." The report made a series of 14 recommendations aimed at improving future investigations.

In a Thursday news release accompanying the report, Bray is quoted as saying "I remain confident that, despite the acknowledged delays in this case, it was thoroughly investigated."

"Our investigation showed no evidence that someone was criminally responsible for the death of Ms. Nadine Machiskinic," said Bray.

Regina's police chief says while there were problems, he believes the RPS conducted a thorough investigation into Machiskinic's death. (CBC News)

Bray's comments leave Merchant puzzled.

"How could he possibly say there's nothing here that indicates that this was criminal? We have no meaningful information about what happened because of the way this was investigated or more accurately, not [investigated]."

Merchant notes that the RCMP's report doesn't criticize individual officers. In fact the report says the investigators were skilled, dedicated and took their role seriously.

"I don't get the sense that they're saying these officers failed. I believe they're saying the whole investigative system of Regina city police has failed," said Merchant.

He said the report makes him worry that this sort of investigation is typical.

"If their investigations are this bad then we're in terrible trouble," said Merchant.

Delays and lost opportunities

The report highlights a series of delays and missed opportunities that may have hampered the investigation and cut off possible lines of inquiry.

For example, the RCMP notes that RPS officers seized Machiskinic's cell phone on January 12, 2015 and turned it over to major crimes investigators two days later.

However, the report says documentation indicates "the contents were actioned by investigators on January 28, 2015." In other words, it appears police took more than two weeks to investigate her cell phone.

"Had the cell phone been examined immediately upon its seizure, investigators may have learned of Ms. Machiskinic's attendance at Casino Regina earlier in the investigation…which may have shed light on Ms. Machiskinic's activities and/or associates prior to her death."

By the time RPS officers requested surveillance tape from the casino it had already been deleted as it was only held for ten days.

Nadine Machiskinic's family and supporters have consistently protested the way the investigation into her death was handled. (CBC)

The phone contained another intriguing lead which fizzled out.

On January 9, 2015, the day before Machiskinic died, she sent a text saying "I'm chillin w my home girl, Charity on Elephant St." Police haven't been able to identify Charity.

The report says Machiskinic's family told the RPS she had been at McDonalds the afternoon of her death with Charity and "Chocolate Bob."

"There was no documentation found to indicate Chocolate Bob was ever identified or interviewed," the report says.

In addition, the RCMP notes that two days after Machiskinic died, on January 12, 2015, Regina police requested the hotel guest list but it "was not obtained until another formal request was made…on February 3, 2016"— more than a year later.

"The inability to secure a guest list at the onset of the investigation prevented a full scale canvass of the registered guests."

The RCMP also point out that it took RPS more than a year to finally interview one of the last people to see Machiskinic alive.

William Creeden, an American, was staying in the hotel on January 9, 2015 and he says at one point Machiskinic knocked on his door warning of a fire.

"Despite the wealth of information that could have been gleaned early on from William Creeden, he was not interviewed until February 5, 2016."

Nadine Machiskinic fell to her death down the laundry chute in Regina's Delta Hotel.

Many procedures not followed

The report lays out the standard procedures that ought to be followed in a major crimes investigation and in many cases it finds there is no good reason to conclude the RPS followed those procedures.

"There was no evidence found to support that a Command Triangle was established or considered."

"But for one exception, there was no evidence found to support the use or consideration of any formal tasking or tracking mechanism in which to assign investigative tasks or monitor their completion."

"There was no record found to suggest business rules were created or implemented."

"There was no evidence… to support the existence of investigational briefings."

"There was no documentation in support of how the investigation was going to be approached on January 12, 2015 or the developing 'investigative theory.'"

A leadership vacuum

The report finds that throughout the investigation, it was unclear who was in charge. In addition, it appears management wasn't regularly being updated and wasn't providing oversight.

"There was no clear evidence to demonstrate that any of the individual contributors assumed a leadership role during the investigation.

"There was no documentation found to clarify the role that the management played or their level of influence during the investigation.

"There was no documentation to indicate managerial engagement, review or oversight of the investigation outside of travel approval late in the investigation.

"There was no evidence (with one exception) found of upward reporting and/or managerial engagement from the investigators.

"It does not appear that anyone was tasked as the primary investigator or file coordinator to ensure investigational tasks were identified, assigned, or reviewed as was needed to ensure completion or quality control."

Nadine Machiskinic, a mother of four, fell to her death more than four years ago. (Delores Stevenson)

A failure to communicate

The report also identified a range of ways in which the RPS failed to communicate effectively.

"Poor communication existed between the Major Crime and Forensic Identification Investigators.

"Major Crime investigators and the Forensic Identification Investigators appeared to work in isolation of one another.

"There was no evidence or documentation to suggest they mutually discussed or planned a course of action to manage seized evidence."

Chief Bray was not made available to the media this week for interviews. The police service said he'll speak next week.

However, an RPS news release quotes him as saying the organization has made changes.

"Based on both the internal and external review of this case, we have been able to make positive steps in supporting our investigators on complex files, through a new Major Case Management system."