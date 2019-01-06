The Sheepdogs drummer is back after undergoing radiation treatment

The Sheepdogs drummer Sam Corbett is back with the band after undergoing treatment for cancer.

Corbett's first concert back with the Saskatoon band was on the CBC Live New Years Eve Show in Niagara Falls, Ont. on December 31st, 2018.

Corbett had to take a leave in the fall of 2018. He was diagnosed in the summer, underwent surgery to remove a tumour but found out the cancer had spread and moved into lymph nodes.

"In October, I had three weeks of radiation treatment," Corbett said. "It's kind of on my abdomen and pelvis and stuff so I ended up feeling very nauseous, I ended up feeling very fatigued and those feelings sort of stuck with me for awhile."

Corbett said it took about a month for him to start feeling like himself again.

"It was very tough obviously for a lot of different reasons. It was very tough not to be able to be out with the guys and play shows," he said. "I've always been there for every show and now that's not the case. So that was tough to deal with."

The Sheepdogs performed from Niagara Falls, Ont. on December 31, 2018. It was drummer Sam Corbett's first show back with the group.

Corbett said the band had great subs in his absence that were a good fit but he wanted to be back as the main drummer. He said the band was glad to have him back.

"They all let me know that they really appreciated having me back and that it was good to be together again," he said. "When we finished that set that night I just felt euphoric."

Corbett said the future is looking good.

"I have a scan in a couple of weeks that'll tell me how effective the treatment was, but based on the type of cancer I have and when I caught it and how big the tumour was, the doctor seems to think that I have every reason to be hopeful," he said. "Hopefully looking forward after that it's just another scan in six months and then another one a year after that.".

Returning to the band isn't the only good news for Corbett, he recently became a father.

"My daughter Lucy, born just about a month ago so it's been obviously the typical new parent challenges," he said. "We're really just enjoying having her around. It's been fun."

"Obviously even being gone for a couple of days, I did miss her. I would look at some pictures of her in the airport before the show just to put myself in a better mood," he said.

Corbett said he's been talking to the drummer of the Arkells and the drummer from Monster Truck who both have children about being on the road and being a father.

"They both said that it's hard but it's what you gotta do. This is how we make our living and ultimately it's all worth it," Corbett said.