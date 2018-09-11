Mahwish Faiyaz is a human resources professional in Regina.

This August she and her family travelled to Saudi Arabia for hajj, the annual pilgrimage that draws millions of Muslims to Mecca, the religion's holiest city.

Faiyaz agreed to share her story to give insight into what hajj is and what it means for followers of Islam.

As I packed my bags to visit Mecca for hajj I couldn't believe the time had arrived.

I have been planning this trip for years. Hajj is a pilgrimage to Mecca, the holiest city for Muslims. Making the trip is a religious duty for all adult Muslims who are physically and financially capable. It's one of the five pillars of Islam.

My parents were by my side, which made this pilgrimage even better. The prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him) taught us to be kind to our parents and serve to their needs. What could be better than serving my parents during hajj?

While waiting to board our flight from Toronto to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, I looked around and saw pilgrims dressed in Islamic attire everywhere. It really got me into the spirit for hajj. I thanked Allah (The God) for the blessings I have and take for granted.

A view of the Prophet Mohammad's Mosque in Medinah city in Saudi Arabia Wednesday Jan. 3, 2007. (AP)

Our first stop was Madinah, where Prophet Mohammad's (peace be upon him) tomb is located inside Masjid al Nabwi, a mosque. We greeted the prophet and sent salutations upon him from behind a barrier. The actual tomb is not accessible by the general public, but got as close as possible to the walls of that room.

Visiting the prophet's mosque is not a mandatory part of hajj, but since we were travelling from across the globe, it only made sense. Our hotel was literally a two-minute walk from the mosque. We heard the Adhaan (a call to prayer) in a beautiful voice from the mosque five times a day. Madinah is a very peaceful city and its people were extraordinarily kind.

We took a bus from Madinah to Mecca. I planned to nap during the five-hour trip, but the sights outside the bus were something I don't get in Regina. There were big, rocky mountains and a desert. I hoped to see a camel but instead I saw what looked like a tornado. Apparently they are called dust devils and are very common.

When we reached Mecca I was fascinated by how they have cut mountains to build roads, buildings and villas. Our hotel was conveniently attached to the Masjid-al Haram, the mosque where the Kaaba is.

Muslim pilgrims perform the farewell circling of the Kaaba in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (The Associated Press)

The Kaaba is a cube-shaped, bricked building covered with Black fabric with gold-strip writing around it. It is considered the house of God, even though the Muslims believe that Allah (The God) is above the heavens and does not literally live in the Kaaba.

Our hotel room had a view of the Kaaba. The first look at Kaaba made me forget about my surroundings. It was just me and Allah in that moment. The Kaaba has an overpowering effect, perhaps because of the enormous height. I cried out of humility and prayed. From my hotel room, I saw millions of pilgrims gathering five times a day to pray together. It is a beautiful sight! When we pray side-by-side, there is no race, no status, no wealth, no fame – everyone is equal in the sight of Allah.

Faiyaz and her family had a clear view of the Kaaba from their hotel. (Mahwish Faiyaz)

After some down time, the five days of hajj arrived. First we went to the Mina tents, which have single-sized mattress and a pillow for each pilgrim. Mina grounds have more than 10,000 air-conditioned tents that can host about three million people.

The next stop was at Arafat and Muzdalifa. Staying in the plains of Arafat is the most important part of hajj. The mount Arafat is where Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him) delivered his last sermon to the Muslims towards the end of his life. We raised our hands to ask Allah for forgiveness and guidance in the future.

We then took a bus to Muzdalifa, which is an open ground with millions of people. We stayed overnight in sleeping bags. The stay at Muzdalifa truly makes you ponder your existence and the blessings you have. Millions of people lay in the sleeping bags, looking up at the stars, wondering about their purpose.

The next day we walked to Jamarat Bridge to perform the ritual of stoning the devils. The pillars signify devils who tried to persuade Prophet Abraham away from Allah's commands. There are three floors, all wheelchair accessible, which puts pilgrims with special needs at ease.

Muslim pilgrims cast stones at three huge stone pillars in the symbolic stoning of the devil, outside the holy city of Mecca, Sept. 2, 2017. (The Associated Press)

I picked up seven pebbles to stone the devils. As I threw each one I thought about seven bad traits that I want to rid myself of. I felt a sense of relief leaving behind the negative traits and a sense of hope that I could replace them with positive ones.

As we performed Tawaf, the circling of the Kabaa, and Saee, the walking back and forth between two mountains, I thought about the significance of these rituals. Reading about the historical places and rituals before coming for hajj really helped me connect spiritually.

I returned home with a new sense of tranquility and hope that we will treat each other with respect and dignity and look beyond race, social status and fame.

This column is part of CBC's Opinion section. For more information about this section, please read this editor's blog and our FAQ.