The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything in society, and our relationships with our neighbours are no exception.

A recent Saskatchewan survey set out to find out just how they've changed.

While neighbours in Saskatchewan are used to gathering for barbecues, dinner parties, babysitting, or just sharing a friendly chat or handshake, that all changed after March 2020.

Neighbours have had to maintain physical distancing for more than a year, they have to wear masks, and indoor gatherings have at times been restricted by the provincial government.

Despite all of this, things might not have changed as much as some might suspect.

The Canadian Hub for Applied and Social Research (CHASR) at the University of Saskatchewan conducted a survey in collaboration with CBC Saskatchewan.

The first survey was done in December 2019, prior to the pandemic arriving in Saskatchewan. The second was completed in March 2021. Each survey included 400 participants.

How often do you talk to your neighbours?

One question asked in the survey was: "On average, how often do you talk to neighbours who live close to you?"

For the most part, the data in December 2019 was similar to what respondents said in March 2021. However, there was one enlightening difference: More people said they went from talking with neighbours a few times a week to a few times per year.

In December 2019, the majority of respondents — 44.4 per cent — said they talked to neighbours "a few times per week."

In March 2021, that dropped to 33.7 per cent. As well, the number who said they only talked with neighbours "a few times per year" shot up from 9.7 per cent prior to the pandemic to 21.8 per cent in 2021.

Do you know the names of your neighbours?

The pandemic doesn't appear to have affected people knowing their neighbours by name. And the survey suggests most people in Saskatchewan know them all.

The question asked: "Of the neighbours who live close to you, how many … do you know by their first name?"

Both before and during the pandemic, the majority of respondents said "all." In fact, that number rose slightly from 33.4 per cent pre-pandemic to 36.5 per cent during.

Both times, about 10 per cent of people said they didn't know any of their neighbours by name.

Has the pandemic changed your relationship?

The most obvious way to find out how the pandemic has affected neighbour relationships is to flat out ask people.

In the March 2021 survey, we asked: "Has the COVID-19 pandemic changed your relationship with your neighbours?"

The majority of respondents by far — 73.3 per cent — said "No, it's the same." However, the next closest answer at 22.1 per cent was "Yes, it's gotten worse."

Neighbours can mean a lot

CBC's Peter Mills asked people on Twitter to talk about their relationships with neighbours in Saskatchewan and the stories flooded in:

The ones I can see yes, the further down the street no. Since we got a dog this winter we’ve met so many more of our neighbours. —@kenthanson

I know almost everyone on my street ( couple new ppl moved in so don’t know them yet ) maybe not all by name as i tend to forget names unless its a dog 😂 and also chat with a few on surrounding streets when out for a walk. —@czemeres

I ran a marathon last weekend. My neighbours made signs of encouragement & showed up at 8 places on my run, wearing costumes with different themes at each location. Had a finish line ribbon to run through and showered me in champagne after. Yeah, I know my neighbours by name! 😊 <a href=" https://t.co/3iN1hSO3pA">pic.twitter.com/3iN1hSO3pA</a> —@Tim_Owens_

We have some fabulous neighbours. This past year brought us even "closer" (but still socially distanced) as we have all helped each other out with various tasks (eg snow removal) —@RedMauz

Our little cul de sac is awesome! Kids play in the middle riding their bikes and there's always some adult around to make sure they move if a car comes. —@h_hallgrimson

one of my neighbours will occasionally snowblow my driveway, and our little crescent.<br>Another has a cute little wiener puppy.<br>And another animates vikings. —@Fernie635

I know the neighbors on both sides and across the alley. One gives my dogs treats every day and pets them through the fence. The other one cuts my hair and we talk daily. —@rickyg14

I was walking down an alley yesterday & heard an older boomer man shout over the fence to the bushy-bearded 30something “Nice day today” and the bearded guy gave sort of rote, insincere “byoootiful” as if to say “don’t bug me old man.” And I was like ‘hmm, interesting dichotomy’. —@Feztickle75

<a href="https://twitter.com/TweeterMillsCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TweeterMillsCBC</a> My neighbour Norman is very helpful with his snowblower, and I'm thankful for him. We enjoy visiting while outside. —@stobbe_s

<a href="https://twitter.com/TweeterMillsCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TweeterMillsCBC</a> Nothing has changed with my neighbours, I still know where they keep the spare key, they know where mine is. We still look after each other here. —@JGerlinsky

We have super neighbours on all sides. This spring was the first time we joined them for a socially distanced happy hour. They’ve got 30 years on us and still let us hang with them (and borrow an axe when needed!) <a href=" https://twitter.com/hashtag/yxe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yxe</a> <a href=" https://twitter.com/hashtag/forestgrove?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#forestgrove</a> —@QuickLSK

Sorry I missed this. We have two new neighbours that we are just getting to know which is harder due to Covid precautions. The previous owners of both houses we knew for 25 years. Now the abandoned lot beside us is even for sale. Starting to take it personally. Lol. —@LADIDA83

