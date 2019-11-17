'Second love, you can't understand it': Delia Baidoo, 63, shares her moment everything changed

Delia Baidoo wasn't lonely when she made the decision to seek out companionship, but she didn't have that special someone either.

The 63-year-old regaled the crowd that filled The Artesian on Thursday night as a guest for CBC's The Moment Everything Changed — an evening of storytelling, music and the moment someone's life was altered forever, hosted by CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend host, Shauna Powers.

Baidoo, who now lives in Regina, had her moment come at a time when her life seemed full in Winnipeg. She owned her home, had tenants, and volunteer duties, she explained.

"I decided I would just have some fun," Baidoo, 63, said, recalling how she tried online dating but was skeptical there would be someone similar in age, who was also looking for a vision-impaired woman.

Then she saw Sam, now her husband, and was impressed by his family and the family's charity, which helps children in Ghana access cancer treatments in honour of Sam's late wife, Georgina.

In this special event from Regina's Artesian on 13th we hear stories and songs about big moments that shaped our guests lives, moments with a distinct before and after. In our first segment Belle Plaine shares a song inspired, in part, by her decision to chase her musical dreams. Delia Baidoo explains how she found love a 'second time around'. She's been laughing her way into joy since then. 21:33

That link was also something the two had in common, as Baidoo was a widow prior to meeting Sam. The marriage with her late husband had spanned 34 years, while Sam spent 41 with Georgina.

"It seemed like, if he honoured her that much, he would probably honour me," she reasoned. "It is in fact how it is — he does."

Sam said honouring Georgina would not diminish his own love for Baidoo, she recalled.

"Second love, you can't understand it. You just, you live it."

First meeting

Baidoo had already been interacting with Sam and hanging out with him through FaceTime prior to their first in-person meeting, she explained.

The two would pick up some snacks and a drink or two and then talk. It was like they had already hung out but it lacked the personal touch, literally.

"I just couldn't wait," she said of the days leading up to the meeting. "I wanted to be with him and touch him."

Sam made the trip to Winnipeg and he had a hotel booked on Portage Avenue, which was just five blocks away. Being visually impaired, Baidoo couldn't exactly give him directions.

She described the meeting as fun, instant chemistry and their infatuation struck a nerve with one of her tenants.

"It was exciting. It was fun. We giggled all weekend just like we were teenagers," Baidoo said.