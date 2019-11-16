How failure in the gym taught Shana Pasapa to use her voice and feel empowered

Determination and hard work brought Saskatchewan-based martial artist Shana Pasapa to success.

However, it wasn't success but rather failure on the jiu-jitsu mats that developed both of those traits. It also taught her how to use her voice and feel empowered.

"If you feel like you're strong and powerful and you're going to take down everybody, you get put in your place right away," Pasapa said.

"Failing and going back, and failing and going back is what was really addictive to me, because I wanted to see that I could do it."

Pasapa told her story to Saskatchewan Weekend host Shauna Powers, as part of an event hosted by CBC at The Artesian in Regina on Thursday called The Moment When Everything Changed.

Shana Pasapa is a mixed martial artist and Jiu-Jitsu fighter. She also works hard to help other women empower themselves. We'll hear how she found her power in a 'sweaty, stinky gym'. Belle Plaine shares a song of forgiveness for her father. 14:38

She said it was her children that made her choose self-defense because she wanted to look after her physical well-being. Participating in mixed martial arts and jiu-jitsu was stimulating for her in ways that going to a gym or running on a treadmill weren't.

Pasapa, from White Bear First Nation, now offers self-defense training to women in Sask. communities through a program she created called Power Our Women, or POW.

Shana Pasapa, a working single mom from Regina, is in the top ranks of martial arts in Saskatchewan, Ntawnis Piapot reports. 2:17

The sheer number of cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls was her inspiration for starting POW.

Pasapa said seeing women feel empowered by what she's teaching them is what she uses to fuel t the program.

"I get to see young girls and women just not feel like they're worth it… but after we get to create those relationships with them and just give them an opportunity to throw a punch, even one punch, you see them change," she said.

"By the end of our session, they're beaming, and want to learn so much more and they feel like they can do so much more."