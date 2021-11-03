Regina testing and mass vaccination clinics being moved to former Costco building

Regina's COVID-19 drive-thru testing and mass vaccination clinics are moving out of the Evraz Place building and into the former Costco building located east of the Victoria Square Mall, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) announced Tuesday.

Testing will cease at Evraz after Friday and begin in the old Costco building on Saturday.

Residents looking to get tested at the new location will need to enter through Star Lite Street.

Residents looking to get tested at the drive-thru clinic will need to enter from Star Lite Street and people seeking vaccination will go in through the main entrance. (Saskatchewan Health Authority)

The mass vaccination clinics currently available at Evraz Place will close on Nov. 11. The former Costco building will open it's main entrance for vaccinations on Nov. 15.

The health authority hasn't posted the hours for the Costco location yet.

Residents getting tested or receiving vaccination will require a Saskatchewan Health Card or another form of identification as well as a mask.

The SHA said they are currently not testing people who are asymptomatic or just doing it because they require proof of a negative test as an alternative to vaccination.