Tesla supercharger opens in Regina

The first version 3 Tesla supercharger — the quickest way to charge an electric vehicle in the province of Saskatchewan — was opened in Regina over the weekend.

A Tesla would receive nearly a full charge with about 20 to 30 minutes of time with the new supercharger, located at Canadian Tire on Quance Street, according to the founder of the Saskatchewan Electric Vehicle Association.

"We wanted to celebrate that because this is a huge step forward for electric mobility in Saskatchewan," said Matthew Pointer.

The high-speed stations can bring the time drivers spend charging their vehicles from roughly four to five hours to under one, and the stations will eventually be found all along the Trans-Canada Highway.

There are about 300 electric vehicles in the City of Regina, Pointer estimates, and he hopes that number continues to grow as people educate themselves about electric vehicles.

Misconceptions about electric vehicles not being ideal for winter temperatures and conditions are unfounded, Pointer said.

Electric cars will start in cold weather every time, there are fewer moving parts and the cars can be pre-heated when it's cold out, he added.

"Every charger that comes online, it brings more of that [education] into the public eye," Pointer said.

Chargers are also less expensive than a tank of fuel, Pointer says, noting he travelled to San Francisco and back using his Tesla, which he said cost him $250.