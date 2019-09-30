Yorkton Terriers player booted from SJHL for rest of season after profanity-laced video surfaces

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) has "severed ties" with one of its players after a profanity-laced video of the player emerged on social media over the weekend.

Yorkton Terriers forward Greg Mulhall is ineligible to play for any SJHL team for the remainder of the 2019-20 hockey season.

News:<br><br>The Yorkton Terriers have released forward Greg Mulhall. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SJHL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SJHL</a> —@SJHLTerriers

On Sunday, the SJHL released a statement saying a video had recently surfaced showing Mulhall "speaking with disrespect and profanity-laced words" toward Melville Millionaires goalie Berk Berkeliev.

Mulhall was previously suspended for 25 games on Sept. 16 after he levelled a hard hit on Berkeliev during a game between the Terriers and Millionaires on Sept. 14.

Video of the hit shows Berkeliev leaving his crease to retrieve a puck that had been shot down the ice toward his net. Mulhall, who was chasing the puck, hit Berkeliev, causing him to fall backward on the ice and his helmet to fly off.

Berkeliev was knocked unconscious and suffered a concussion. He also needed stitches on his lip and head and lost several teeth.

Vulgar video surfaces

The video shows Mulhall using vulgar language to admit that he hit Berkeliev.

"F****n rights I ran the goalie," Mulhall says in the video.

Mulhall is seen in this screen grab from a video that made the rounds on social media during the weekend of Sept. 28. (Twitter/BradleyMcCallum )

SJHL president Bill Chow confirmed the league "located" the video Sunday morning and that it was "something that needed to be dealt with."

Chow said the decision to allow Mulhall to play next season would be up to the team he tries out for.

Mulhall apologizes

Mulhall, who did not immediately return a request for comment when reached by Facebook Messenger Monday, posted an apology on his Twitter page Sunday evening.

"What was said in a video posted last night was very uncalled for, and was something that shouldn't have been said whatsoever," the apology reads.

"I am not the type of person to say things like that."

Would like to apologize for behaviour in recent video <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SJHL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SJHL</a> <a href="https://t.co/RExOmNl8fY">pic.twitter.com/RExOmNl8fY</a> —@MulhallGreg

A spokesperson for the Yorkton Terriers declined comment Monday, except to say Mulhall was let go from the team immediately after the video was released.

Melville Millionaires head coach and general manager Kyle Adams said he couldn't comment on the video, but was pleased Mulhall was released.

"I'm glad the league took the right steps," he said.

He said Berkeliev is still suffering from severe concussion symptoms and is unsure of when he'll return.

Players warned about social media posts

The SJHL's social media policy states players should be aware that social media activity is on the record and available to the public and media.

"You should conduct yourself in an appropriate and professional manner at all times," it reads. "Comments or remarks of an inappropriate nature ... will not be tolerated and will be subject to disciplinary action."

Chow said the policy wasn't reviewed when the league cut ties with Mulhall and his suspension wasn't necessarily based off of the policy.

Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League president Bill Chow said the decision to allow Mulhall to play next season would be up to the team he tries out for. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC )

He's hopeful the sanction is a wake-up call for other players.

"I think it probably sends a strong message to be aware of what you're putting on social media and what you're saying publicly but also privately as well," he said.