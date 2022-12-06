Saskatoon police charge man in 10th homicide of year

Saskatoon investigators have charged Zennen Thomas, 18, with second-degree murder in the city's 10th homicide of the year.

Officers are looking for Thomas, who is wanted on a warrant, police said on Monday.

The investigation started on Dec. 1, when police were stopped by people in a white minivan at the intersection of 21st Street West and Avenue W around 11:30 a.m. CST.

The people in the van were carrying a 21-year-old man who had been shot.

The man was pronounced dead in hospital.

The 21-year-old victim was in this van. (Dan Zakreski/CBC)

Initially Zennen Thomas's identity was not known to officers, and the 18-year-old was considered one of "three persons of interest who may have information to offer investigators," police said in a news release on Thursday.

Saskatoon police continue to look for Reagan Opoonechaw. 31, and Kasseigh Opoonechaw, 24, who are still considered persons of interest in the case.

Last week police released a surveillance photo from what appears to be an apartment stairwell.

It shows Reagan Opoonechaw, Kasseigh Opoonechaw and Zennen Thomas going up the stairs. Police did not say where, or when, the photo had been taken.

Saskatoon police ask residents to not approach Thomas, but instead contact police or Crime Stoppers if they have any information about him or the other two people.