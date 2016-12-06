Tentative deal reached in University of Regina contract dispute

A tentative agreement has been struck in the contract dispute between the University of Regina and the faculty association.

Following negotiations on Monday, the university announced a tentative deal had been reached.

The administration said the faculty association will recommend that its members vote to ratify the deal.

The university says it won't reveal details until the contract is approved.

Without a deal, strike action would have been possible on March 28. The faculty association gave formal strike notice on Friday.

