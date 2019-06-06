Sask.-born country singer stands behind rendition of anthem at Raptors game following online ridicule
Some critics blasted Tenille Arts's performance of O Canada at Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday
A Saskatchewan-born country singer says she has no regrets about putting her own spin on O Canada before Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday night.
Tenille Arts says she heard from a lot of people who loved her rendition of the national anthem.
Listen to Tenille Arts sing O Canada on Wednesday:
For anyone that missed it last night, here’s the full Canadian National Anthem performed by our favorite <a href="https://twitter.com/TenilleArts?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TenilleArts</a>! ✨🇨🇦 <a href="https://t.co/baofg3ECPn">pic.twitter.com/baofg3ECPn</a>—@TenilleNation
The 25-year-old, who is originally from Weyburn, admits there were negative online comments about some flourishes she added to the melody.
She says her goal as a Canadian was to sing the anthem with pride, and that's exactly what she did.
One of the worst renditions of the Canadian national anthem I’ve ever heard. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFinals?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFinals</a>—@AnthonyMBruno
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TenilleArts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TenilleArts</a> may be <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Canadian?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Canadian</a> but I don't think she's ever heard our anthem <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeTheNorth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeTheNorth</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFinals?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFinals</a>—@tAgS87
I thought the Canadian national anthem sounded fine. It was cool with a country twang. It was a different version but her voice sounded good. Don’t listen to the whiners <a href="https://twitter.com/TenilleArts?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TenilleArts</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raptors?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raptors</a>—@jordannyland
Arts says she found out a week ago that she would be performing O Canada and that she was nervous and excited.
Members of Metallica performed an instrumental version of U.S. anthem The Star-Spangled Banner.
The Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 123-109 in Oakland to take a 2-1 lead in the championship series.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.