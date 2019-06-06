Sask.-born country singer stands behind rendition of anthem at Raptors game following online ridicule

A Saskatchewan-born country singer says she has no regrets about putting her own spin on O Canada before Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday night.

Tenille Arts says she heard from a lot of people who loved her rendition of the national anthem.

Listen to Tenille Arts sing O Canada on Wednesday:

For anyone that missed it last night, here’s the full Canadian National Anthem performed by our favorite <a href="https://twitter.com/TenilleArts?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TenilleArts</a>! ✨🇨🇦 <a href="https://t.co/baofg3ECPn">pic.twitter.com/baofg3ECPn</a> —@TenilleNation

The 25-year-old, who is originally from Weyburn, admits there were negative online comments about some flourishes she added to the melody.

She says her goal as a Canadian was to sing the anthem with pride, and that's exactly what she did.

One of the worst renditions of the Canadian national anthem I’ve ever heard. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFinals?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFinals</a> —@AnthonyMBruno <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TenilleArts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TenilleArts</a> may be <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Canadian?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Canadian</a> but I don't think she's ever heard our anthem <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeTheNorth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeTheNorth</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFinals?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFinals</a> —@tAgS87 I thought the Canadian national anthem sounded fine. It was cool with a country twang. It was a different version but her voice sounded good. Don’t listen to the whiners <a href="https://twitter.com/TenilleArts?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TenilleArts</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raptors?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raptors</a> —@jordannyland

Arts says she found out a week ago that she would be performing O Canada and that she was nervous and excited.

Members of Metallica performed an instrumental version of U.S. anthem The Star-Spangled Banner.

The Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 123-109 in Oakland to take a 2-1 lead in the championship series.