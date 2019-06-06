Skip to Main Content
Sask.-born country singer stands behind rendition of anthem at Raptors game following online ridicule
Tenille Arts, a Saskatchewan-born country singer, says she has no regrets about putting her own spin on O Canada before Game 3 of the NBA Finals last night.

Some critics blasted Tenille Arts's performance of O Canada at Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday

Tenille Arts performed the Canadian national anthem before Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night, to mixed reviews online. (Tenille Arts/Facebook)

A Saskatchewan-born country singer says she has no regrets about putting her own spin on O Canada before Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday night.

Tenille Arts says she heard from a lot of people who loved her rendition of the national anthem.

Listen to Tenille Arts sing O Canada on Wednesday:

The 25-year-old, who is originally from Weyburn, admits there were negative online comments about some flourishes she added to the melody.

She says her goal as a Canadian was to sing the anthem with pride, and that's exactly what she did.

Arts says she found out a week ago that she would be performing O Canada and that she was nervous and excited.

Members of Metallica performed an instrumental version of U.S. anthem The Star-Spangled Banner.

The Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 123-109 in Oakland to take a 2-1 lead in the championship series.

