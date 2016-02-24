Temporary parking lot process tabled at city council for another day

A report about a procedure to allow and rescind temporary parking lots will be discussed another day.

The report said 46.7 per cent of Regina's private land downtown is currently either surface parking or structured parkades.

The report was commissioned by the previous city council in August. It had asked city administration to look into amending the official Design Regina community plan to create a process for temporary lots.

City administration said on Feb. 10 that this "is not to make easier to apply for temporary parking." Administration said this would not open the floodgates for lots and instead would set parameters for the lots in the future.

"There's no confusion here in my mind. We need more parking like we need another –40 degree morning," Coun. Bob Hawkins said. "We have a system that works perfectly well, that says no more parking in our downtown Regina plan."

Hawkins said some may apply with contract zoning, but making a process means more parking lots. He said temporary lots risk becoming permanent as the city has seen.

A report by city administration highlights in yellow structured parkades, in blue surface parking lots and in pink temporary parking lots. (City of Regina)

Coun. Andrew Stevens proposed an amendment that would remove the word temporary from the report and instead it would review all current downtown parking lots. He said he wants to see annual stall payments to funds for downtown, landscaping, solar panels and more.

Mayor Sandra Masters suggested to table this and allow the Regina Downtown Business Improvement District to give their input on the downtown parking situation. Masters said she doesn't feel right making the decision without the input of the BID.

"I think we want to park it," Masters said of the report. "Park it temporarily."

Council agreed to table the report until hearing from the RDBID, and until council could hear some initial findings of the draft of the Transit Master Plan that is also underway.

Temporary parking lot request defeated 6 to 5

Similarly, the request for an extension of a temporary parking lot was defeated by one vote.

Namerind Housing, the owner of 1840 Lorne St., had requested an extension to the temporary parking lot on its property. The lot had originally been approved in 2015 for a three year term. In 2019, another three-year term was approved. It is currently still a surface parking lot.

"The OCP and downtown make it clear that we do not need more parking so that should be full stop," Coun. Stevens said.

"This isn't temporary, this is going to be permanent until some unforeseeable time in the future."

Stevens said council should oppose any parking lots unless there is also a building permit as well. He said he supports the owner, Namerind Housing, but that no more parking should be approved by council. The non-profit said it intends to build affordable housing on the site although it cited market challenges.

Urban reserve MOU, municipal heritage agreement approved

Carry the Kettle First Nation Chief Brady O'Watch and former mayor Pat Fiacco spoke to city council on Wednesday about a memorandum of understanding on development on the First Nation's land just outside the city.

O'Watch said an urban reserve with a gaming centre, hotel and local businesses would also have housing for the Nation's off-reserve members to help those who feel disconnected from their culture.

O'Watch previously said the Nation will seek urban reserve status if all goes well in March and start looking at development in spring 2021.

The MOU was passed unanimously. Similarly, a municipal sharing agreement was approved unanimously with the George Gordon First Nation for its land at 400 Broad St.. The approval puts the First Nation one step closer to urban reserve status.

Three other things passed unanimously as well: