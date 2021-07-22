Temperatures continue to rise in Saskatchewan, heat warnings issued over long weekend

Above-average temperatures will continue to settle over Saskatchewan during the long weekend before temperatures start to cool off.

Several heat warnings have been issued along the Alberta and Saskatchewan border, as far north as Uranium City and Maple Creek in the south.

"The greatest heat is going to be happening over the next day or so through those regions," said Eric Dykes, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Throughout the long weekend, Saskatchewan will experience above seasonal temperatures.

"Normally for this time of year we're looking at high in the mid-20s and lows getting close to around 10 to 12 degrees," Dykes said.

He said on Sunday and Monday, highs will be in the mid to low 30s.

"So a very, very warm long weekend," Dykes said.

He said a cooler pattern will start by Tuesday and Wednesday, which will end several heat warnings in some areas of the province.

Southerly air bringing the heat

The long weekend heat is coming in through winds coming from the south.

"You have a big pressure of southerly air that has been stateside for the most part of the last couple of days and baking parts of Idaho, Montana and so-forth," Dykes said.

He said it's moving up toward Saskatchewan, giving us the hottest temperatures.

"We get a little bit of cooling for mid-week, but we're still seeing temperatures that are a few degrees above seasonal for the foreseeable future," Dykes said.

A man takes a photo and a woman eats an ice cream cone as they stop to view the Tremont Creek wildfire burning on the mountains above Ashcroft, B.C., on on July 16, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

He said heat waves have been a western Canada issue this summer resulting in wildfires across British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Dykes expects wildfires to continue burning throughout the week.

"We need that rain. We need a good low-pressure system to come in and help douse the fires with an appreciable amount of precipitation," Dykes said.

"Without that, I think we're going to been seeing these air quality statements for a little while still."

He said heat is enough to stress the body, and the smoke will add to that.

Dykes is encouraging people to check in with others to make sure they are staying cool, and air-conditioned.

"Keep tabs on yourself. Keep tabs on your loved ones and your pets," Dykes said. "And if you can't stay in the air-conditioned building for the next little while, keep that smoke out as much as you can out of your residence."

