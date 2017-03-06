Arctic ridge over Sask. breaks 17 more daily cold weather records

After another frigid weekend in Saskatchewan, Environment Canada is reporting a new spate of record daily minimum temperatures throughout the province.

On Saturday, 17 areas of the province set low-temperature records, and a spokesperson for Environment Canada said nine more records fell on Sunday.

The Rosetown area broke a record that had stood for nearly 100 years — since 1922 — with a new low of –38.1 C. Records keeping in the area started in 1913.

The Nipawin area recorded temperatures of –43.9 C, breaking the previous record of –42.8 C set in 1936. Records in this area have been kept since 1927.

Other records set on Saturday included:

Broadview area, –41.4 C.

Coronach area, –37.2 C.

Elbow area, –40.1 C.

Hudson Bay area, –41.9 C.

Indian Head area, –41.1 C.

Kindersley area, –36.4 C.

Last Mountain Lake, –42.5 C.

Lucky Lake area, –36.3 C.

Meadow Lake area, –37.6 C.

Melfort area, –41.7 C.

Rockglen area, –32.9 C.

Watrous area, –41.5 C.

Weyburn area, –38.4 C.

Wynyard area, –39.2 C.

Yorkton area, –39.2 C.

According to Kyle Fougere, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, it is fairly typical to see some extra-cold temperatures in Saskatchewan in February.

"This has been a particularly cold one — we've had very cold temperatures [with] overnight lows of below –40 for several days in Saskatchewan over the last 10 days," he said.

"So there have been plenty of records that fell, but that's not particularly uncommon for this time of year. February is certainly a month where we frequently see these cold air outbreaks that come down from the north."

But Fougere has found one thing about this cold snap unusual — its duration.

"A lot of the time, when we have one of these cold snaps come down, it lasts for three to four days where you're in that really cold air," he said. "But this one stuck around.... So we've had this ridge of high pressure sitting over the prairies now for at least 10 days, and it hasn't really moved, so a lot of that cold air got stuck."

Environment Canada is predicting warmer temperatures throughout much of the province later this week. By Friday, both Saskatoon and Regina are expected to see highs of –5 C with sunny weather.