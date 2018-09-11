Teepees coming down at Justice for Our Stolen Children camp

After 196 days all but one of the teepees are coming down at Regina's Justice for Our Stolen Children camp.

Robyn Pitawanakwat, a camp spokesperson, said the camp is still without a definitive timeline as to when they need to leave the park.

Pitawanakwat said the camp has been able to address issues that have previously been ignored.

"We know we need to continue doing the work that we've been doing. We don't really have time to stop doing the advocacy," she said Tuesday.

Pitawanakwat said she and other members of the camp have attended family court and social service meetings with 50 to 100 families who have come to the camp.

Questions still linger as to what form the camp will take next and how long the final teepee will stand.

"This needs to exist here in our city. we need to have a place where First Nations, Indigenous people can come be received in a non-colonial way," Pitawanakwat said.

"Having that fire burning, having access to medicines, sage and tobacco, cedar, sweet grass in a welcoming space where there are people who can hear your stories and to send you to the supports you need."

Organizers plan to commemorate the camp Tuesday evening with a potlatch and round dance.