Police arrest protesters at camp near Sask. legislature
Province posted eviction notices at camp two weeks ago
On Monday, police arrested activists and supporters from the teepee near the Sask. Legislature in Regina — all that was left of the Justice for Our Stolen Children camp.
The people were arrested for obstruction of justice, according to the Regina Police Service. No charges had been laid as of early Monday afternoon.
Another man removed and placed in handcuffs. It seems everyone in the teepee is being placed under arrest, although police not have explicitly said that. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/vqGBmLOWY8">pic.twitter.com/vqGBmLOWY8</a>—@__stephaniejane
Regina police taking woman from the Justice For Our Stolen Children camp into custody. Woman says she’s grandmother of Haven Dubois. <a href="https://t.co/4NRla6bdLr">pic.twitter.com/4NRla6bdLr</a>—@__stephaniejane
Another person in custody. <a href="https://t.co/vJkReucS9t">pic.twitter.com/vJkReucS9t</a>—@__stephaniejane
The camp was set up after Gerald Stanley and Raymond Cormier were acquitted in the Colten Boushie and Tina Fontaine murder trials.
with files from Stephanie Taylor