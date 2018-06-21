Teepee back up at Sask. Legislature 3 days after camp members arrested by police

A teepee was re-erected in front of the Saskatchewan Legislature after people were made to take it down by park and provincial authorities earlier this week.

The teepee was part of the Justice for our Stolen Children Camp, which was set up outside of the legislative building for more than 100 days. Its members wanted to draw attention to Indigenous lives lost or affected due to factors like violence, foster care or addictions.

After being served an eviction notice earlier this month, most of the camp in Wascana Centre was dismantled last week.

Members refused to take down the teepee by a given deadline on Sunday, so Regina police arrived Monday to make arrests on the ground of obstruction of justice. The teepee was dismantled later that day.

A crowd has now gathered in Wascana Centre in support of the teepee going back up.

More to come.