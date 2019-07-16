Skip to Main Content
2 Regina teens injured after being struck by vehicle, investigation underway
Saskatchewan·New

2 Regina teens injured after being struck by vehicle, investigation underway

Two teenagers were injured after being struck by a car near Fourth Avenue and Robinson Street in Regina last night. 

Teen girl taken to hospital in serious condition

CBC News ·
Regina Police say they are encouraging anyone with information to on this case to contact them or Crime Stoppers. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

Two teenagers were injured after being struck by a car in Regina last night. 

Police were called to an area near Fourth Avenue and Robinson Street around 7 p.m. CST on Monday night where they found a 14-year-old girl who had been struck by a vehicle. 

The teen was treated and taken to hospital by paramedics where she remains with serious injuries, according to police.  A 15-year-old boy was also struck and sustained minor injuries.

Officers diverted traffic away from the scene and a collision reconstruction team was requested. 

The collision is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|