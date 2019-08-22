6 teens accused of armed robberies in Regina

Six teens are facing numerous charges for two alleged armed robberies that occurred in the Queen City on Wednesday.

At 4:45 a.m. CST, police were called to the area of Elphinstone Street and 10th Avenue after a girl had been beaten and robbed, according to a news release. The girl said that 45 minutes earlier a group of youths assaulted and stole her cellphone in the 3500 block of 13th Avenue. She said one was armed with a gun. Paramedics were called, and the girl was taken to hospital.

While officers were investigating the first incident, they received a report of another robbery in the area of 14th Avenue and Retallack Street. At around 4:30 a.m., a 20-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl were robbed of their belongings by two girls and a 15-year-old boy, who pointed a firearm.

Police searched the area and detained three girls.

The investigation led police to a residence in the 2200 block of Rae Street where two other girls and a boy were found. Police also seized a loaded, sawed-off .22 calibre rifle. As a result, the six teens face 24 charges.

A 13-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl were charged with armed robbery. Another 13-year-old girl was charged with armed robbery and breach of undertaking. A 14-year-old girl was charged with two counts of armed robbery, breaching an undertaking, breaching probation and possession of property obtained by crime.

A 15-year-old girl faces several charges, including two counts of armed robbery and careless use of a firearm. A 15-year-old male was charged with two counts of armed robbery, breach of probation and possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition.

All six appeared in court on Thursday morning. None of the accused can be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.