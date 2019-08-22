6 teens accused of armed robberies in Regina
All appeared in court on Thursday morning
Six teens are facing numerous charges for two alleged armed robberies that occurred in the Queen City on Wednesday.
At 4:45 a.m. CST, police were called to the area of Elphinstone Street and 10th Avenue after a girl had been beaten and robbed, according to a news release. The girl said that 45 minutes earlier a group of youths assaulted and stole her cellphone in the 3500 block of 13th Avenue. She said one was armed with a gun. Paramedics were called, and the girl was taken to hospital.
While officers were investigating the first incident, they received a report of another robbery in the area of 14th Avenue and Retallack Street. At around 4:30 a.m., a 20-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl were robbed of their belongings by two girls and a 15-year-old boy, who pointed a firearm.
Police searched the area and detained three girls.
The investigation led police to a residence in the 2200 block of Rae Street where two other girls and a boy were found. Police also seized a loaded, sawed-off .22 calibre rifle. As a result, the six teens face 24 charges.
A 13-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl were charged with armed robbery. Another 13-year-old girl was charged with armed robbery and breach of undertaking. A 14-year-old girl was charged with two counts of armed robbery, breaching an undertaking, breaching probation and possession of property obtained by crime.
A 15-year-old girl faces several charges, including two counts of armed robbery and careless use of a firearm. A 15-year-old male was charged with two counts of armed robbery, breach of probation and possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition.
All six appeared in court on Thursday morning. None of the accused can be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.