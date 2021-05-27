Kindersley woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of her infant daughter

A Saskatchewan woman charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of her infant daughter has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Teenie Rose Steer made the plea on Wednesday at the Saskatoon Court of Queen's Bench, appearing on video from Saskatchewan Hospital in North Battleford.

Steer was arrested by Saskatchewan RCMP and charged in February 2020.

In September 2018, RCMP were called to a home in Kindersley — about 200 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon — for a report of an infant in cardiac arrest.

The girl later died in hospital and an autopsy led investigators to believe the death was suspicious.