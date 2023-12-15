Sask. teenager in hospital after serious assault at high school: RCMP

One teenager is in hospital and another is in custody after what RCMP say was a serious assault at a Saskatchewan high school on Thursday.

RCMP said in a news release that they received a report of a serious assault at the Pelican Lake First Nation high school at about 12:35 p.m. CST Thursday.

Officers found a male teenager with serious injuries, RCMP say.

No charges have been laid, but another teenager was taken into custody at the school, according to the release.

RCMP say they will notify the public if they believe there is an imminent risk to safety.

Anyone with information on the assault to contact police.