Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatchewan

Sask. teenager in hospital after serious assault at high school: RCMP

RCMP say there was a serious assault at a high school at the Pelican Lake First Nation on Thursday, resulting in one teenager in hospital and another in custody.

Another teenager taken into custody at the school

CBC News ·
close up shot of the side of a police car that has yellow and red stripes with the word police on the side
One teenager is in the hospital and another is in custody after what RCMP say was a serious assault on Thursday. (David Bell/CBC)

One teenager is in hospital and another is in custody after what RCMP say was a serious assault at a Saskatchewan high school on Thursday.

RCMP said in a news release that they received a report of a serious assault at the Pelican Lake First Nation high school at about 12:35 p.m. CST Thursday.

Officers found a male teenager with serious injuries, RCMP say.

No charges have been laid, but another teenager was taken into custody at the school, according to the release.

RCMP say they will notify the public if they believe there is an imminent risk to safety.

Anyone with information on the assault to contact police.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now