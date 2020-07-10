Teenager dead after being hit by car in Debden, Sask.

A teenager is dead after being hit by a car in the village of Debden, Sask.

RCMP say officers from the Big River detachment were called to Debden on July 7 at about 3:30 a.m. CST. Debden is about 155 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

Officers were told a 15-year-old girl was struck by a car on Second Avenue.

Big River EMS were called to the scene and the girl was transported by STARS air ambulance to hospital. She died form her injuries.

RCMP say a 17-year-old young man was driving the car.

RCMP have not said if any charges are laid against the driver. RCMP say the investigation is ongoing with help from a forensic reconstructionist.