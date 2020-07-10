Skip to Main Content
Teenager dead after being hit by car in Debden, Sask.
Saskatchewan

Teenager dead after being hit by car in Debden, Sask.

RCMP say the 15-year-old girl was hit at around 3:30 a.m. CST on July 7.

RCMP say the 15-year-old girl was hit at around 3:30 a.m. CST on July 7

CBC News ·
RCMP say a 15-year-old girl is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Debden, Sask. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

A teenager is dead after being hit by a car in the village of Debden, Sask. 

RCMP say officers from the Big River detachment were called to Debden on July 7 at about 3:30 a.m. CST. Debden is about 155 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

Officers were told a 15-year-old girl was struck by a car on Second Avenue. 

Big River EMS were called to the scene and the girl was transported by STARS air ambulance to hospital. She died form her injuries. 

RCMP say a 17-year-old young man was driving the car. 

RCMP have not said if any charges are laid against the driver. RCMP say the investigation is ongoing with help from a forensic reconstructionist. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now