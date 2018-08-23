Teenage girl dies after suffering critical injuries in collision with train

Family and friends are mourning the loss of a teenage girl who was critically injured in a collision with a train in Weyburn, Sask., last week.

​Kailynn Bursic-Panchuk died from her injuries on Wednesday, a day after she turned 17.

A Facebook post by her brother called Bursic-Panchuck "the most compassionate and loving girl that I have ever met."

"​This morning I sat next to my sister as she left us to go to a place where she will no longer suffer," the post read.

"If Kailynn stays strong enough for the next little while she will be donating her organs and saving and changing lives like she did with everyone she knew."

Last week, Bursic-Panchuk was in a vehicle-train collision near the railyard southeast of Weyburn.

Following the collision, she was airlifted to Regina where she underwent surgery to relieve pressure on her brain. She then received care at Saskatoon's Royal University Hospital.

The family has asked for privacy.

A GoFundMe campaign was set up by family friend Taryn Luterbach, who said Burisic-Panchuk was a thoughtful and mature young woman, and not one to get into trouble.

In six days, the GoFundMe raised almost $6,500.

The collision leading to Bursic-Panchuc's death is under investigation by CP Rail.