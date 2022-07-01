Teenager charged with 1st-degree murder in Regina's 6th homicide of 2022

A 15-year-old boy faces charges including first-degree murder after an investigation into the death of a teenager whose body was found early Wednesday morning in Regina.

Police officers were called to the 1200 block of Rae Street at about 2:20 a.m. CST Wednesday, where they found a 14-year-old boy dead in the alleyway and an injured 32-year-old woman.

The woman was taken to the hospital.

"Continued investigation led to the arrest of a male youth, who is now facing several charges in connection with the homicide," a news release from the Regina Police Service said.

The 15-year-old — who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — has been charged with crimes including:

First-degree murder.

Assault with a weapon.

Discharging a firearm in a reckless manner.

Two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

He made his first court appearance in youth court at 2 p.m. CST on Thursday.