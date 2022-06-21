Teen who went missing while swimming at Sask. lake found dead after days of searching

A teenager who was swept out into a Saskatchewan lake by high winds last Friday has been found dead.

Police say the teenage boy was swimming at Barney's Beach at Buffalo Pound Lake, near Buffalo Pound Provincial Park, with four friends last Friday afternoon when winds picked up and blew him out into deeper water.

An extensive search of the area was conducted through the weekend and into Monday.

On Tuesday morning, a member of the public found the teen's body washed up on shore near the beach.

Police say his family has been notified of the discovery.

It was previously released that the teen was between the ages of 15 and 17.

Buffalo Pound Provincial Park is about 50 kilometres northwest of Regina.