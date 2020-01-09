Regina youth gets conditional discharge for throwing coffee at 2 men

A 14-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon for throwing coffee in the faces of two men in Regina last summer.

The act caught media attention in July when a video was posted on Facebook.

The men, who were not hurt, were in a parking lot near a Walmart and a Winners store.

The Crown prosecutor described the attack as unprovoked and degrading.

The youth was given a conditional discharge, eight months of probation and 20 hours of community service.

He is also required to make written apologies to the men.

The teen questioned the court about what would be done about death threats he and his family have received since the encounter.

He was told to report the threats to police.

The Regina Police Service said at the time that it was investigating the possibility that the attacks were racially motivated.

Falgun Vaviya, a 19-year-old university student from India who was working at the Walmart, said he decided to sit outside on a bench that evening because of the warm weather.

Vaviya said he was looking down at his cellphone when a group of young men approached him and one threw coffee in his face.

"They were laughing and insulting me," he said at the time.

The coffee wasn't hot, Vaviya said, but he was still shocked.

Vaviya doesn't remember what they said, but noticed they were shooting a video. He immediately went inside the store and told a manager.

The second victim was a 54-year-old black man.