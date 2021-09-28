Teen killed in vehicle rollover west of Moose Jaw, Sask.

A 14-year-old boy was killed in a single-vehicle rollover west of Moose Jaw over the weekend.

RCMP said they were told about the crash on Highway 1 shortly before 9 p.m. CST Saturday.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man driving the vehicle was taken to hospital in Moose Jaw with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle had been travelling west and ended up in the south ditch, RCMP said.

The investigation continues.