Teen killed in vehicle rollover west of Moose Jaw, Sask.
A single-vehicle rollover west of Moose Jaw Saturday night claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy.
Man driving vehicle taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
RCMP said they were told about the crash on Highway 1 shortly before 9 p.m. CST Saturday.
The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man driving the vehicle was taken to hospital in Moose Jaw with non-life-threatening injuries.
The vehicle had been travelling west and ended up in the south ditch, RCMP said.
The investigation continues.