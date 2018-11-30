Regina police have a teenager in custody after threats were made to Martin Collegiate students on social media.

Rumours started circulating on social media Thursday night. The allegation was about someone threatening to shoot students at the west Regina high school Friday morning.

Police said they were alerted Thursday night at 7:30 p.m CST. They said an investigation revealed the threat was not a credible one.

Police say it is safe for parents to send their children to school on Friday.

The suspect was arrested and a member of the police service told CBC News they expect charges to be laid.

According to Martin Collegiate there will be police at the school today.

We hope to see you all soon Martin Monarchs...police will be with us to make you feel safe today. <a href="https://t.co/aDikrojqS4">https://t.co/aDikrojqS4</a> —@martinmonarchs

More to come.