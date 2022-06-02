Teen charged in weekend homicide in Prince Albert

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder after a 47-year-old man was killed in Prince Albert, Sask., on the weekend.

Police say Barry Pruden was killed late Saturday night in the 100-block of River Street West.

The death was one of two homicides that happened in Prince Albert on Saturday. Earlier in the day, in a separate incident, police say a 32-year-old man was shot and killed. No one has been arrested in connection with that case.

The teen was arrested Wednesday and made his first court appearance in Prince Albert Thursday morning.